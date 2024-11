In a surprise announcement, Cain’s Ballroom said Jack White would perform at the historic venue Tuesday night.

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will go for $125 each, fees included.

To buy tickets, you’ll need to register ahead of time HERE . Then, you can buy your tickets HERE .

Tickets will be available at will call and there’s a two-ticket limit.

A limited number of students will be offered tickets at $25 each.