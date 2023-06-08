Jacksonville Jaguars unveil future stadium design - calling it the stadium of the future

Jacksonville Jaguars release "Stadium of the Future" renderings The Jacksonville Jaguars have released "Stadium of the Future" renderings. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are getting a first look at new design plans for what the team is calling the “Stadium of the Future.”

The team on Wednesday morning unveiled the renovation plans on its social media channels and on 1st DownTownJacksonville.com in a nearly five-minute video.

The video shows photo renderings of the project, as well as video visualization.

In a news release, the Jaguars said the “Stadium of the Future” represents the team’s efforts to transform Downtown Jacksonville.

The team said the highlights of the plans for the stadium include:

Fulfilling a big request from fans: protection from the heat and the elements. The team said, “The open-air venue features a large shade canopy that reduces heat retention by more than 70 percent (and) lowers temperatures 10 to 15 degrees.”

A concourse that’s elevated 30 feet above the ground, “offering expansive views for Downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River.” Also, the concourse will be 360 degrees and four times wider, featuring “interactive social bars and a variety of unique experiences alongside culinary delights native to Jacksonville.”

A base seating capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert.

Thirteen new elevators and 32 new escalators to support vertical movement, 220 new food and beverage points of sale, and 14 new restrooms.







