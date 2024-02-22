Jelly Roll announces nationwide tour coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center

Jelly Roll in Tulsa October 18, 2024

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Jelly Roll has announced dates for a run of 37 tour dates to take him from Labor Day through Halloween of 2024.

He’ll be at Tulsa’s BOK Center on October 18th, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Feb. 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time on jellyroll615.com.

Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Jelly Roll’s 2024 follows a break into mainstream superstardom a year prior.

He enters 2024 as a platinum-selling and multiple Billboard chart-topping Country Music Association and CMT Award-winning, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. Moreover, his difficult upbringing was featured in a widely seen ABC News documentary.

