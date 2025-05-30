Jenks holds ‘Food Truck Festival’ tomorrow

Tomorrow is the 13th annual Jenks America Food Truck Festival.

And if you go, bring your appetite, because organizers say they’ve invited around three-dozen different food trucks, along with dozens of other vendors.

The food choices run the entire gamut, from burgers to barbecue to empandas, as well as lots of dessert choices, if you leave room for it.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Jenks.

Admission is free.

Special note for drivers: they’re closing Main Street at 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. tomorrow between Birch and 4th.