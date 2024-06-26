Jenks outlet mall announces 45 more stores

Jenks outlet mall rendering

By Steve Berg

The grand opening for the Simon Outlet Mall in Jenks is now just 7 weeks away, and the company invited the media out for a tour of the mall, which is still under construction just south of the Creek Turnpike near the west bank of the Arkansas River.

Simon also revealed 45 additional stores that will be in the mall when it has its grand opening on August 15th at 10:00 a.m.

Those include: Auntie Anne’s, Banana Republic Factory Store, Barbee Cookies, Bath & Body Works/White Barn, BoxLunch, Carter’s, Cavender’s, Claire’s, Fabletics, Five Below, Gap Factory, Glitz Nails & Spa, Grunt Style, Guess, Hot Topic, HUK, IT’SUGAR, J.Crew Factory, JD Sports, Journey’s, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Les Parfums, Lids, Loft, Miss A, Oakley Vault, Old Navy Outlet, Perfumania, Perry Ellis, Rack Room Shoes, Rally House, Samsonite, Simply Southern, Skechers, Spencer’s, Sugar Llamas, Sunglass Hut, Tea Bear, The Cosmetics Co., Torrid, Tradehome Shoes, Victoria’s Secret, What-A-Toy/Elegant Stone, Zales the Diamond Store Outlet, and Zumiez.

The 340,000 square foot mall features more than 75 stores, as well as 20,000 square foot playground area, multiple green spaces, a fire pit, a fountain, and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

Mall officials say the landscaping includes 800 new trees and thousands of new plants.

The mall is expected to employ around 800 workers.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!