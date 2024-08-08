Jenks Police chief addresses traffic concerns ahead of outlet mall opening

JENKS, Okla. — The roads are empty right now, but next week they’ll be bustling full of cars and people excited to shop at the new Jenks outlet mall.

Jenks Police Chief Jason Jackson said he’s expecting 10,000 people to be there on August 15 and ready to shop until they drop.

However, with all these people, police are expecting traffic congestion and delays.

“Yes, it’s going to be busy and probably congested with everyone getting used to the area. So have a little patience, we will get through this. I don’t think this will be as bad as everyone thinks it will be,” Jackson said.

Police aren’t very worried about the opening day of the mall and the first day of school on the same day.

The chief said they can handle it.

“We don’t think that it will impact school traffic. School traffic is always utter chaos on the first couple of days of school. Probably into the first two weeks with parents trying to figure out where to pick up their kids, but I think we’ll be OK because the mall will open a little bit later than school traffic,” Jackson said.

To help the flow, the mall will have directional signs. Jenks police officers will be stationed at the mall.

They are also pulling in off-duty Jenks Police officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police will help show people where to go and what routes to take.

“The biggest thing that I can recommend over this is just to have patience. Once people learn how to egress and egress from the mall, it will be just like going to Woodland. Everybody will go to it, get used to it, and it will all be just fine,” Jackson said.