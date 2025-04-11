Jenks residents say traffic due to Elm Street project delays is causing difficulties

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks residents say they are affected by construction delays on the project to expand Elm Street.

The City of Jenks said AT&T must move all its lines before it can continue construction along Elm Street near 121st.

Many of the residents FOX23 spoke with on and off camera said that this project is needed, but it’s creating difficulties for anyone who has to commute.

At this point, they just want this project to be completed as soon as possible.

“We’ve lived where we have in Jenks for five years, and ever since then we’ve been saying, ‘Oh, there needs to be wider roads and more area for more traffic to go,’ and now it’s almost caused more of a problem until it gets fixed,” said Beau Ortiz, Jenks resident.

In 2020, the City of Jenks passed a bond that included the improvement of Elm Street, widening South Elm Street from three lanes to five lanes.

Now, residents said the traffic backup has made it very difficult for commuters.

“Being a two-lane road, it’s just overgrown,” said Dan Rutter. “It’s gotten to a point where it’s very difficult to get in and very difficult to get out.”

Rutter expressed his frustration as there are only two lanes, both going in opposite directions, making it difficult to get from place to place.

“As soon as possible would be absolutely great,” he said.

Ortiz said that without the construction, it takes him about 20 minutes to get home from work.

With the construction along Elm Street and the traffic jam, his commute has nearly doubled.

“It’s definitely been an inconvenience,” he said. “I live about a couple more miles that way, and it’s added probably 15 to 20 minutes each way at around eight o’clock or five o’clock. Trying to commute during those times have been a little bit of an inconvenience.”

It’s come to a point where Ortiz has to leave for work earlier than normal to try to avoid the traffic headache.

“I definitely am aware of it and you kind of have to plan around that,” he said. “If you’re leaving in those busy times where people are commuting to and from work, then you definitely have to add and factor that in.”

The construction has also affected The SPOT for Kids in Jenks, a speech, physical, and occupational therapy center for children.

Kristin Becker Dixon, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist, said the construction has affected parents coming to their center on time.

If they’re late, the center has to cancel their appointment.

“If they arrive 13 to 15 minutes, if they arrive late we have to cancel the appointment because we can’t bill insurance and it’s not right to charge for a full session if they can’t get their full time,” she said.

Dixon said it’s difficult for those families to make adjustments with their schedules, and she hopes that the construction will end soon and not get worse.

“It would be nice to see it resolved soon, but we don’t have high expectations, so we’re just getting used to it and adapting,” she said.

Right now, the City said it’s waiting on AT&T to move their lines so they can move forward and complete this project as soon as possible.

The City of Jenks said the overall project is not delayed, but they are working on solutions to complete the project on time.