TULSA, Okla. — One of the most influential entertainers of our time, Jennifer Lopez, is coming to Tulsa on July 24.

Jennifer Lopez’s stop in Tulsa will be part of her “This Is Me... Now” Tour after a five-year break from touring.

The performance will feature her catalog of hit songs, along with songs from her new album, “This Is Me...Now.”

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.