Jimcy McGirt pleads guilty to failing to register as sex offender

Jimcy McGirt (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Hutson

Jimcy McGirt, the man at the heart of the McGirt decision, has pled guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

McGirt was arrested in August 2024 on four counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

According to court records, authorities say McGirt failed to update his address after moving, lived within 2,000 feet of a playground, failed to notify law enforcement he lived in the same home as a minor and failed to disclose a social media account and email.

On Tuesday, McGirt pled guilty to his third count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, which was the count addressing McGirt failing to register that he was living in a home within 2,000 feet of a playground or park.

The plea agreement outlines McGirt’s maximum punishment is 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

McGirt will face his official sentencing at a later date.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!