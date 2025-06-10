Jimcy McGirt set to appear in federal court later this month

Jimcy McGirt Jimcy McGirt, the man at the heart of the McGirt decision, will appear in federal court later this month after being arrested on four counts of failure to register as a sex offender in 2024
By Matt Hutson

Jimcy McGirt, the man at the heart of the McGirt decision, will appear in federal court later this month after being arrested on four counts of failure to register as a sex offender in 2024.

McGirt was released from prison in May 2024, but was arrested again in August 2024 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show McGirt failed to update his address after moving, lived within 2,000 feet of a playground, failed to notify law enforcement he lived in the same home as a minor and failed to disclose a social media account and email.

McGirt’s original case reached the U.S. Supreme Court and had a lasting impact on Oklahoma law enforcement.

McGirt is expected in court for his jury trial on June 30. He was set to appear in court on June 10 for a revocation hearing, but a judge granted a motion to postpone it until after the trial.

