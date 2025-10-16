Jonas Brothers to perform at BOK Center with special guest The All-American Rejects

TULSA, Okla. — The Jonas Brothers are set to perform on Thursday at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.

Part of their ‘JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown’, the show will also include special guests, The All-American Rejects.

There will also be a Rock the Block event before the concert. The free plaza party will be outside the arena from 5 to 7 p.m. with live music by DJ RogMahal. There will also be a DIY bracelet bar by Kendra Scott and coffee provided by Brew Bar.

Doors the the concert open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7. You can go here to purchase tickets.