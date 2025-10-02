Josh Brown to serve as Catoosa City Manager

Former Catoosa community development director Josh Brown will be serving as Catoosa’s City Manager.

“I am honored to continue serving the citizens of Catoosa in this capacity,” says Brown. “Having worked in this community for over 15 years, I am deeply invested in its future. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff, elected officials and residents to continue building a city that reflects the priorities and values of the people who call Catoosa home.”

Brown previously served as interim city manager before being promoted to the position permanently.

According to Brown, he plans to focus on long-term planning, economic development and strengthening partnerships with local businesses and organizations in his role as city manager.

Catoosa Mayor Greg Williams stated, “I am excited that Josh Brown will be taking on the role of City Manager of Catoosa. Josh has been an invaluable member of our leadership team—demonstrating vision, dedication, and a commitment to the growth and well-being of Catoosa. In his time as our Community Development Director, Josh has fostered partnerships that will benefit our residents for years to come. As City Manager, Josh will oversee operations of our municipal government with transparency and in alignment with the priorities of our citizens. His proven leadership and strategic thinking have made Josh the ideal choice to lead our city.”