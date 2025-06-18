Juneteenth celebrations happening around Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In preparation for the observance of Juneteenth on June 19, organizations are holding events around the state in honor of the holiday.

The Neal Center for Justice, INC. Oklahoma City branch will hold a Juneteenth “FREEDOM NOW” Rally from 10 - 11 a.m. at 301 S.W. 23rd Street. It is said to be “in solidarity with citizens who are fighting for the rights and civil liberties of our minority and undocumented immigrant community.”

Speakers for the event will include local community leaders, clergy, elected officials as well as a keynote from Alicia Andrews, chair for the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

For more information, you can call their office at 572-910-5365.

In Tahlequah, the Cherokee Nation is holding a Juneteenth celebration June 19 at 1 p.m.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will declare it Juneteenth in the Cherokee Nation Reservation and will join other leaders and community members in celebrating the history and inclusion of Cherokee citizens of Freedmen descent. The Cherokee Nation has more than 17,000 Cherokee citizens of Freedmen descent.

Chief Hoskin signed an executive order in 2020 that reiterating the commitment to equal protection and equal opportunity under Cherokee law. He exapnded the executive order and created a task force to study whether Cherokee citizens of Freedmen descent are provided equal access to tribal programs and services in 2024.

The Greenwood Beat — WFPG will also be hosting a national poetry showcase from Black Wall Street. It will feature peformances from Black poets, and spoken word artists.

The event will be streamed nationally on The Greenwood Beat — WFPG website. You can listen to it here.

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative (NTEDi) will be holding an event on Juneteenth called ‘Empowerment Through Opportunity’ from 3 - 6 p.m. at Noitavonne Manufacturing, located at 1007 East Admiral Boulevard.

The event is set to highlight the work of Dr. Lael Alexander in smart city transformation and community empowerment. Attendees will also be able to get insight on urban development. A Q&A session will be held with Dr. Alexander after a speech.

“NTEDi is proud to present this event that highlights just some of the visionary work taking place in our community, demonstrating our commitment to innovation, education and uplifting the community,” said Dr. Lana Turner-Addison, President of NTEDi. “This event reflects our dedication to building a stronger, more connected North Tulsa and providing opportunities for growth and success for all residents.”

Local employers, contractors as well as Tulsa Public Schools representatives will also be ath the event for those seeking employment or network opportunities.

“Supporting our workforce is essential to the success of North Tulsa’s revitalization,” said Turner Goodrum, NTEDi Workforce Chair. “This event is a great opportunity for residents to explore new career pathways, connect with employers and gain the skills needed to thrive in today’s economy.”