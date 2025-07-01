Juneteenth suspect charged with 2nd degree murder

Timetrious Moore (Tulsa Police Department)
By April Hill

TULSA — The suspect accused in the shooting that sparked outrage at the Juneteenth Festival on June 21, has now been charged.

19-year-old Timetrious Moore is charged with second degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while under supervision of the Department of Corrections.

Court records show he was arrested last year for attempted robbery.

Police say Moore fired a fatal shot at 22-year-old Isaiah Knight at the celebration in downtown Tulsa.

Police are still searching for a second suspect who injured several others.

