Jurors help detain a man who flees a Maine courthouse in handcuffs

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — According to the Associated Press, a man convicted of assaulting a child tried to flee a courthouse in Maine but two jurors and a detective quickly foiled the escape attempt.

31-year-old Nicholas Carter of Fairfield Maine was convicted of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child following a three-day trial.

Carter had been out on bond, but when the guilty verdict was read, Carter decided he wasn’t going to go without a fight.

In what looked like a scene out of a movie, Carter, still handcuffed, jumped the bar and ran out the rear doors of the second-story courtroom.

In the video, you can see Carter tearing down the courthouse hallway.

Carter slams into a detective in the hallway.

The detective and a U.S. marshal can be seen on surveillance running after Carter.

The video shows Carter as he ran down the stairs and out onto the street.

As he attempted to outrun law enforcement, Carter tripped over a curb and faceplanted into the grass.

According to the Associated Press, two of the people who helped to tackle Carter and subdue him were jurors.

The jurors helped hold Carter down until law enforcement was able to take him back into custody.

Carter now faces escape charges in connection with the incident.

A sentencing hearing for Carter’s aggravated assault conviction is expected in the coming weeks.

