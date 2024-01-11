Jury convicts driver in DUI crash that killed ORU soccer player

A Tulsa County jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed 23-year-old Eugene Quaynor in September 2022.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said Nicholas Robinson was driving 73 miles per hour on 71st Street and crashed into the back of Quaynor’s car, which was stopped at a red light at Yale.

The collision forced Quaynor’s car across the intersection and caused it to burst into flames. Multiple witnesses testified in the trial that they tried to get Quaynor out of his car, but were unable to due to the fire.

Quaynor, a beloved soccer player at Oral Roberts University, died at the scene.

Police said Robinson appeared intoxicated and was later found to have a .372 blood alcohol content.

“Eugene Quaynor traveled to America from his home country of Ghana for a chance to follow his dream of playing soccer,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma. “Nicholas Robinson robbed him of that dream. The facts and images from this case are horrific. We thank those who showed courage and tried to help Quaynor in his last moments. And we thank the jury for holding Mr. Robinson accountable for his actions. Never drink and drive.”

The jury also found Robinson guilty of DUI-second offense as he had a previous aggravated DUI conviction in 2019.

The jury recommended Robinson serve 35 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and 4.5 years in prison for DUI-second offense.

Formal sentencing is set for February 21st.



