Jury finds Tulsa man accused of torturing, abusing and killing stepson guilty on all charges

TULSA, Okla. — The jury in the murder trial for John Miles III, a Tulsa man accused of torturing, abusing, and killing his 10-year-old stepson, found him guilty of all charges.

Miles was found guilty of two counts of child abuse and torture, four counts of child neglect, one count of child abuse without torture, one count of child sexual abuse, one count of first-degree murder, and one count of desecration of a human corpse.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office released a statement following the verdict.

According to testimony from the trial, Miles abused, tortured, and neglected two of his girlfriend’s children from 2020 through 2021, the Tulsa County DA’s Office said.

“This is the most horrific and gruesome case I have seen in my career as a prosecutor,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Amy Dickens. “The torture, abuse, and neglect these children faced day after day is abhorrent. We can’t bring back Orlando Hugger, Jr., but we hope this is one step closer into getting justice for the atrocities he faced.”

The Tulsa County DA’s Office said witnesses testified that after Hugger Jr. passed away, he was buried in a field. Then, his body was dug up and burned in a trash can until only ashes were left.

“I’m sorry the jury had to see and hear the evidence presented during this trial,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma. “This crime came from a place of pure evil. We thank the jury and law enforcement detectives for ensuring John Miles was held accountable for his crimes.”

The jury recommended Miles be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. For the other eight counts, the jury recommended six life sentences plus 55 years. A formal sentencing date is set for Dec. 19.

Camille Lewis, the mother of the two victims, is also charged in this case. A jury trial date for her case is not set at this time, the Tulsa County DA’s Office said.