Juvenile shot and killed in Midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide after a juvenile was found shot multiple times inside a home in midtown Tulsa.

Police say a juvenile was shot and killed inside a home near 14th and Utica around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the shooting and found the juvenile dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers had 14th Street blocked off while they investigated in the morning. As of 6:30 a.m., crime scene tape was down and the road was reopened.

There is no suspect information at this time.