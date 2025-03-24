Juveniles crash stolen car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said three juveniles allegedly stole a car and crashed into a fence in north Tulsa on Sunday.

Police said officers saw a white Kia Soul driving at a high rate of speed near North Harvard Avenue and East Apache Street just before 6 a.m.

Officers followed the vehicle as it drove off the road and crashed into a fence near North Lewis Avenue and East Apache Street.

Police said officers found the occupants of the vehicle to be a 12-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys. The boys ran a short distance before stopping as one was injured.

The juveniles were taken into custody and the owner of the vehicle was contacted. Police said the parents of the boys arrived at the scene and were shocked at the discovery of their children’s actions.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Community Intervention Center for processing. The injured passenger was transported for medical evaluation and the uninjured passenger was turned over to his parents, police said.