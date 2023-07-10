KC Chief’s superfan arrested for string of robberies

ChiefsAholic Xavier Babudar, the man behind the well-known ChiefsAholic costume, was allegedly arrested for robbing a bank in Bixby. (@ChiefsAholic)

By April Hill

The Overland Park, Kansas, man known as “ChiefsAholic” has been on the run for months, but was caught in Lincoln, California, on Friday.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar was charged in Tulsa with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022.

He removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution.

Court records say Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest for a string of robberies at banks and credit unions.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!