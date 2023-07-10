KC Chief’s superfan arrested for string of robberies

ChiefsAholic Xavier Babudar, the man behind the well-known ChiefsAholic costume, was allegedly arrested for robbing a bank in Bixby. (@ChiefsAholic)

The Overland Park, Kansas, man known as “ChiefsAholic” has been on the run for months, but was caught in Lincoln, California, on Friday.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar was charged in Tulsa with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022.

He removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution.

Court records say Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest for a string of robberies at banks and credit unions.