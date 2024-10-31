Keeping kids safe on the most dangerous night of the year

TULSA — According to Safe Kids, children are more than twice as likely to die after getting hit by a vehicle on Halloween night than any other time of the year.

A number of factors contribute to that sad statistic.

Of course, more children are on the streets than on most nights, and generally they go out after dark.

They‘re often wearing dark clothing, have masks which impair their vision, and of course they‘re distracted - running from place to place and not paying much attention when they’re crossing the street.

Top tips to help reduce the danger: