Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise in Broken Arrow

Kia thefts hurting the pocketbooks of Kia owners due to insurance premiums

Broken Arrow Police say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen.

They say 5 have been stolen in just the past month.

They say thieves will find an unlocked car or just break the car window.

“Once inside, they’re using tools specifically designed to exploit a vulnerability in some models, allowing them to start the engine without a key,” police say.

To protect against that, Kia and Hyundai have a special free software update for some cars, that immobilizes the engine when you lock the car.

Check with your car dealer to see if there’s one for your Kia or Hyudai model.

Police also advise people to get a steering wheel locking-device to discourage thieves.