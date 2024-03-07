Kiefer man wanted for Texas murder found dead at Creek County Jail

SAPULPA, Okla. — The suspect in a Galveston, Texas, murder was found dead while in the custody of the Creek County Jail, according to the Galveston Police Department.

According to police, on Feb. 27, 2024, 49-year-old James Heflin of Galveston was found dead at his home in Galveston.

Police later determined Heflin’s death was a homicide and determined 54-year-old James Biesenbach of Kiefer, a long-time acquaintance of Heflin, was a person of interest, Galveston Police said.

Police said evidence was later collected that led to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office approving a murder warrant for Biesenbach’s arrest.

According to police, Biesenbach was arrested on March 4 for the warrant and was booked into the Creek County Jail.

Galveston Police said on March 6, they were told that Biesenbach was found dead while in custody.

Police said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of Biesenbach’s death.