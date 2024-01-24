'Killers of the Flower Moon' scores 10 nominations at Academy Awards

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been nominated for 10 Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards.

Based on a true story, the film received seven nominations at the Golden Globes, ultimately walking away with a Best Supporting Actress win for Lily Gladstone.

Lily Gladstone is also making history as the first female native American to be nominated for the Actress in a Leading Role Oscar.

Meg Gould, the executive director and film commissioner for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture says it’s amazing.

“It’s so great that Lily Gladstone was nominated for best actress. It’s a huge thing for indigenous actors and to show their talent and what they can do on the big screen,” Gould said.

Along with another Best Actress nomination, the film is nominated for Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role, Achievement in Directing, Costume Design, Original Song, Original Score, Production Design, Achievement in Film Editing, and Achievement in Cinematography.

Gould also says the nominations are helping Green Country get noticed in Hollywood

“This is amazing for us because that brings more attention to the Tulsa region for filming,” Gould said. “People are starting to notice that we can do film here of all sizes and so we have a good slate of people looking are already looking to bring their projects her in the spring [and] into the summer.”

Maria Gus, the executive director of Visit Bartlesville, says there’s a buzz in Bartlesville over the Oscar nominations.

“I have chills just talking about it because I am thrilled for the Osage people to be able to be recognized for this. This tragic but beautifully told story,” Gus said.

The Oscar nominations marked a first for the song “WAHZHAZHE,” (A Song For My People) which is up for best original song making Scott George, who wrote it, the first Osage citizen to be nominated for an Oscar.

“The first Osage person to be nominated was nominated for best song. That is so important for Oklahoma. To be able to have a production, that we were able to support, that Bartlesville was able to help in a small way and have them recognized is just great for the momentum that we continue to see with the Oklahoma film and music office,” Gus said.

Osage Chief Standing Bear sent FOX23 the following statement on the Oscar nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Congratulations to all Oscar nominees for Killers of the Flower Moon; we are overjoyed that the hard work put into making this film is being celebrated,” Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said. “Osage Nation is especially proud that Osage Composer Scott George, consultants Kenny and Vann Bighorse, and all our tribal singers are receiving this extraordinary recognition for ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People).’ For us, there’s nothing better than hearing our singers around the drum. We are pleased that the Academy members recognize the strength and beauty behind this song.”

The film faces competition from Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” which has a leading 13 nominations.