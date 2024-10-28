KRMG In Depth: City Council District Nine incumbent Jayme Fowler

Tulsa District 9 City Councilor Jayme Fowler is in a run-off to retain his seat in November

Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler Tulsa District 9 City Councilor Jayme Fowler is in a run-off to retain his seat in November (Russell Mills)

By Russell Mills

TULSA — After announcing his candidacy to become the next mayor of Tulsa, District 9 city council incumbent Jayme Fowler changed his mind, and ran for re-election.

In the interim, he had drawn several opponents, but he survived the initial vote on August 27th to advance to the November 5th runoff.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth profile of City Council incumbent Jayme Fowler HERE]

Fowler tells KRMG his primary reason to run again is “unfinished business,” including initiatives on mental health, public safety, and homelessness.

But the project nearest and dearest to his heart is a massive renovation of Johnson Park, near 61st and Peoria.

He says he grew up in that park, playing football and baseball, and wants to see it reborn, as part of a renaissance in a neighborhood that’s had some issues in recent years.

Hear more with Jayme Fowler in our KRMG In Depth Report.

Russell Mills

Russell Mills

Anchor/Reporter/Show Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!