KRMG In Depth: City Council District Seven candidate Eddie Huff

Tulsa City Council candidate Eddie Huff Eddie Huff is running for Tulsa City Council in District 7

By Russell Mills

TULSA — The three-term incumbent in Tulsa City Council District 7, Lori Decter Wright, faces a challenge from businessman Eddie Huff.

Huff tells KRMG he filed to run after several people approached him and urged him to take on the challenge.

He wants the city to focus its spending priorities on infrastructure and public safety, rather than art or entertainment venues.

He also spoke about criticism of his social media posts, telling KRMG that no one who actually knows him would believe that he has issues with Jewish people or homosexuals.

