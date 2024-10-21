KRMG In Depth: City Council District Two candidate Anthony Archie

In the August 27th municipal elections in Tulsa, five people vied to become the next city councilor for District Two, a seat vacated by Councilor Jeannie Cue who ran for county commissioner.

The top vote-getter in that initial round of voting was Anthony Archie, a political newcomer running his first race.

Archie sat down with KRMG to talk over some of the issues facing the city, and his approach to dealing with them.

Among his priorities, he listed tackling homelessness and panhandling, bringing more development and attention to District Two, specifically on the west side of the Arkansas River, reforming the building permitting and inspection system in Tulsa to streamline it and make it more business-friendly, and building a nice park at 61st and Union.

Archie has gained several endorsements, including the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, the Tulsa Fire Association, the Tulsa Realtors Association, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, and the incumbent District Two councilor, Jeannie Cue.

