KRMG In Depth: City Council District Two candidate Stephanie Reisdorph

Tulsa City Council candidate Stephanie Reisdorph Stephanie Reisdorph is a candidate in the run-off election for Tulsa City Council District Two (Russell Mills)

In the August 27th election for Tulsa City Council District Two, the five-way race didn’t produce a winner, and the two top vote-getters advanced to a November 5th run-off.

Both are political newcomers, but Stephanie Reisdorph tells KRMG she feels her experience in working as a mental health professional, coupled with her time working for the Tulsa Housing Authority, gives her an advantage when it comes to tackling one of the major issues concerning voters in this election cycle - homelessness.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth profile with Stephanie Reisdorph HERE]

She said she also plans to address public safety if elected, specifically trying to recruit more police officers.

Reisdorph tells KRMG that while she loves her work as a mental health therapist in a local school, she’s ready to take on some of the major issues faced by the community at large.

She says she’s also helped organize a neighborhood crime watch, worked on using federal Byrne grants to enhance public safety in the district, and has done a lot of work as a private citizen reaching out to unhoused people.

You can hear the KRMG In Depth report on Reisdorph HERE.