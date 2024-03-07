KRMG In Depth: Current City Council Chairwoman explains her run for county commissioner

TULSA — District Two City Councilor Jeannie Cue has enjoyed an unbroken string of election wins, served twice as chairwoman of the city council, and has established a reputation as a hands on representative for her constituents.

All of which begs the question - why would she leave her position to run for county commissioner?

Cue tells KRMG she was drafted, both because of her experience in governance but also because she’s well connected to many other communities in the county besides Tulsa.

“I’ve got a lot of people that asked,” she told KRMG Thursday. “They feel like my experience with the city will help keep the city, and other cities around - like Sand Springs, I know a lot of people on the Jenks city council, the mayor of Jenks, the mayor of Sand Springs - we have to work together, and they feel like I’ve done that at the city level, and I can continue that with the county.”

A retired nurse, who was the charge nurse at the emergency department at Hillcrest Hospital as well as an occupational health nurse at American Airlines, she said her role was patient advocate.

She’s translated that experience, she says into being an advocate for her constituents.

“I have made promises that I would always listen to my residents and inform of things that were happening,” Cue said, “and I feel like that has worked out well.”

She says she spends about 60 hours a week dealing directly with the public, and gave the example of a visit to a resident she had scheduled for later in the day.

“I have a blind constituent today I’m going to meet, because she has concerns with the new development on 23rd, going over the 23rd Street bridge,” she told KRMG. “She walks that every day. And so, I’m taking city staff out to explain to her what’s happening, listen to her concerns and issues. Because that’s why I’m a councilor, why I’m involved, why I’m running for county commissioner. Because the needs of people, being a nurse, are the most important to me.”

Cue’s only announced opponent so far is fellow Republican Melissa Myers.

They will face off in a primary June 18th.



