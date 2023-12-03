KRMG In Depth: The debate over the relevance and effectiveness of the United Nations

TULSA — Friday, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously - with one abstention - to end a political peacekeeping mission in Sudan, a move likely to lead to more violence in that African nation.

With wars raging in Europe and now the Middle East, the United Nations has become the focus of some pretty pointed criticism.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth report on the UN Association of Eastern Oklahoma here]

Some tone deaf moves - like having Iran host a forum on Human Rights just last month - haven’t helped the UN’s reputation.

More recently, choosing to hold a climate change conference in Dubai has also struck critics as ironic, at best.

Some in the U.S. want out of the United Nations, so the newly-elected president of the UN Association of Eastern Oklahoma likely faces an uphill battle as he tries to rebuild that organization.

Rev. Mareo Johnson was elected to the post on United Nations Day, October 24th, the anniversary of the ratification of the organization’s charter.

He tells KRMG he hopes to reboot the largely dormant practice of having model UN organizations in schools, and to promote the UN’s 17 stated goals.

“All those things that make this world a better place is in them 17 developmental goals,” Johnson told KRMG.

He also wants to get more adults involved, and says the aspirations contained in that set of goals are common to all people, regardless of differences in culture, religion, or nationality.

“If every chapter in the United States does its job, then more people will be aware, and not only be aware, but join into the fight,” Johnson said.

Those interested in learning more can visit the United Nations Association of Eastern Oklahoma website, or its Facebook page.