KRMG In Depth: Former City Councilor Karen Gilbert announces plans to reclaim District 5 seat

Tulsa had an interesting municipal election cycle in 2011.

On the ballot were propositions to revert to a city manager form of government, add three “super-district” city councilors, reduce council terms from four years to two, and to make city races non-partisan.

Voters were clearly unhappy with the way things were going at city hall; four of six incumbent councilors on the ballot lost.

In all, seven of the nine councilors who took the oath December 5th, 2011 were new to the job.

Among those freshman councilors, a political newcomer named Karen Gilbert.

She won her race in District 5, and remained there unopposed until she left to become Executive Director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Now, she’s decided to run again - and for reasons similar to those which led her to run the first time.

She’s also responding to requests from the residents of District 5, she told KRMG Monday.

“Over the last several months, I’ve been repeatedly asked by neighbors to consider another run for Tulsa Council,” Gilbert said.

“When I’ve been asked by numerous residents to do this,” she continued, her response was “‘okay, let’s do it - only if I have your support.’”

She didn’t want to dwell on any issues District 5 incumbent Grant Miller might be having with his fellow councilors, or the mayor.

“I’m not gonna focus on Mr. Miller very much,” she told KRMG, “but I will say this: that residents have been very frustrated that they have not been able to communicate with him.”

“When I first got on the council, I didn’t know anybody on that council. I just knew them from the media,” Gilbert said. “I got along pretty well with all of them, and made some pretty good friends.”

She had a similar experience when she first entered the world of non-profits, taking the role of Executive Director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, she added.

So she’s proven she works well with others, she concluded, and restoring peace and mutual respect at city hall will be a priority for her.

“That’s why I ran for office when I first ran in 2011, because that same thing was going on back then, with the council and Mayor (Dewey) Bartlett. So, I got on there, (it was) pretty peaceful - so I’m hoping to bring that back.”

Tulsans will vote to fill all nine council seats August 27th, with a run-off to be held during the general election November 5th if necessary.

Thus far, four incumbent councilors are unopposed, two face challengers, and three have stepped down.