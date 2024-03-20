KRMG In Depth: Social Security Administration reaches out to let people know about SSI

By Russell Mills

Again this spring, the U.S. Social Security Administration has launched a campaign to inform Americans about Supplemental Security Income, or SSI.

Spokeswoman Abigail Zapote tells KRMG that after the pandemic, the SSA noticed a sharp drop-off in applications, and decided to reach out to those who might qualify.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on Supplemental Security Income HERE]

“Most folks really know the retirement benefits that we provide at the Social Security Administration,” Zapote told KRMG Wednesday, “but we also administer the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as SSI. So we provide monthly payments to adults or children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. This monthly benefit helps pay for basic needs like shelter, food, clothing and medicine.”

She says because everyone’s circumstances are unique, the best way to see if one qualifies is to begin the application process.

The link to that SSI application is HERE, or one can call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.



