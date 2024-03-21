KRMG In Depth: Tracking the twists and turns of Texas Senate Bill 4

TULSA — In a somewhat baffling, rapid-fire series of court rulings, a controversial Texas law that would allow the state to not only arrest people who are in the country illegally but actually deport them was stopped by an injunction, but it didn’t last long.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on Texas SB 4 HERE]

Austin immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch tells KRMG the law, if allowed to stand, could well have unintended consequences.

“People need to realize that if we’re allowing states to deport people, then one would think states could also end up granting legal status to people,” she said Wednesday, shortly after a hearing on the case in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. “And so the impact of a law like this going forward is we could end up having fifty different immigration laws and policies around our country.”

She says in her opinion, “it’s so crystal clear that immigration is a federal jurisdictional issue. It just makes no sense for the states to be having their own immigration laws and systems.”

That’s arguable, others say, because in reality the U.S. Constitution is silent on the issues currently under debate regarding the southern border.

The Mexican government, however, has not been silent.

That nation’s Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, told the Washington Post the government would put “increased vigilance and controls” at border crossings to prevent such removals if the law goes into effect. That raises the specter of standoffs between Mexican and Texas state or local agents over attempted deportations.

“We are not going to accept any return, either of Mexicans or non-Mexicans, from local, state or county authorities in Texas,” she added.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Attorney General has called for lawmakers in this state to pass a similar law, although the legality of such measures clearly remains a matter of dispute.







