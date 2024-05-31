KRMG In-Depth: Brent VanNorman enters Tulsa mayoral race, gives KRMG exclusive first interview

TULSA — The latest candidate to enter the race for Tulsa mayor held his official announcement event Thursday evening, but sat down with KRMG’s reporter Wednesday morning for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Brent VanNorman told KRMG he has four main priorities if elected.

“My top priority is to make Tulsa a very business-friendly environment,” VanNorman said.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on Brent VanNorman’s decision to run for mayor HERE]

He also told his grandson that he had a very personal reason for running.

“My grandson, 5-year-old Wolfie, asked me that - ‘Papa, why are you running for mayor?’” he recalled. “I said ‘well Wolfie, it’s because I want you to love growing up here, and not only that, I want you to decide to stay here, and raise your kids in Tulsa.”

Other goals include addressing public safety by hiring additional police officers and tackling the growing problem of homelessness; supporting the “nuclear family” and the concept of a “success sequence” (research which indicates that graduating high school, working full time, and getting married before having children prevents poverty), and healing divides within the community.

“I’ve had that ability over the years, to be able to come alongside people,” VanNorman said. “When we were living in Virginia, we lived in a nice community, all of our neighbors were black. We had a fabulous time, it was the picture of diversity that we ought to be aiming for.”

But he says he didn’t find that diversity in Tulsa.

“When we moved here and we were looking at homes, we shared with our realtor this community that we lived in in Virginia, that was so diverse, and said we’d love to find that same community here,” he continued. “And he looked at us and just said ‘it does not exist.’ And I grieve over that. And I would love to see the day when the community that we had there is the norm, and not the exception.”

VanNorman holds several degrees, and has in the course of his life pursued a number of occupations.

He tells KRMG his wide range of experiences would serve him well as mayor.

“I am not a politician,” he said. “I am a CPA, I’m a pastor, and I’m an attorney. And I want to use that experience that I’ve gained - outside of politics - to come in and help Tulsa become the city that we all want it to be.”



