KRMG In-Depth: Cyber attacks on LinkedIn user accounts spike, with no clear explanation

TULSA — In recent months, multiple cybersecurity firms and other tech-related sources have reported a surge in attacks targeting the accounts of LinkedIn users.

The surge has garnered interest both because of its sheer size, and the lack of any clear explanation for it.

Aaron Rose is Chief Techology Officer and Security Architect Manager for Checkpoint Software Technologies.

He tells KRMG the most obvious reason for the attacks is simply the value of data on the “dark web,” the online version of the black market.

It doesn’t appear that the spike is due to any specific vulnerability in the LinkedIn platform.

“Typically, when we say ‘vulnerability,’ that means that there’s a bug in code. And so far, our researchers and the industry as a whole, and Linked In as well, they haven’t actually shown that there’s a vulnerability in their software or their platform. But the true vulnerability, in a sense, is actually the human users.”

Weak passwords or poor password security, of course, has long been a problem across all social media, indeed all computer systems in general.

But attacks have become even more sophisticated, data has become increasingly valuable, and now a new factor has entered the equation: artificial intelligence, or AI, which Rose thinks could be contributing factor to the spike in attacks.

“One potential reason that we could all consider is kind of the rise of the -or we’ll say the availability of - artificial intelligence to the masses. Things like ChatGPT, it’s been all over the news for the past few news cycles. Those tools, even though they’re meant for good, can be used by the bad actors.”

Large language models, for example, could potentially be used to gather a great deal of data about an individual, in order to craft a targeted attack on them.

It’s not all bad news, however.

In Part 2 of this report, KRMG will share some of the tools users can employ to fight back against the hackers.