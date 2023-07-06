KRMG In-Depth: Days of fireworks likely triggered PTSD for some people, but help is available

While many people think of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, as a condition suffered by combat veterans, the truth is anyone could potentially develop it after suffering, or even witnessing, a particularly traumatic experience.

While a complete cure can be difficult, a large majority of people with the condition do respond to treatment, according to Dr. Paula Schnorr, Executive Director of the National Center for PTSD, a branch of the Veterans Administration.

“There are effective treatments for PTSD,” she told KRMG. “That’s an important message to get out, is that we have a range of psychotherapies and medications that can be helpful.”

Of course, that process starts with a diagnosis, so she’s urging people to get screened, a process which can now be done in a matter of a few minutes, in the privacy of one’s home.

“The symptoms of PTSD include intense, upsetting memories of the event, and then avoiding anything that’s a reminder of the event, anything that triggers the memory,” she said. “There also can be changes in thoughts and feelings, so people might feel more angry, or numb, or guilty - and also feel hyper arousal, feeling keyed up.”

Some of those feelings may be due to anxiety or depression, which can also be the results of trauma.

The stigma surrounding mental health makes many people hesitate to seek help, but a simple self-assessment tool might provide vital clues about whether one might need to take additional action.

Dr. Schnurr says the National Center for PTSD offers a self-screening tool.

“Take the brief test,” she advises. “It’s about a minute, and a person can learn if they may have PTSD. Now, it’s not a formal diagnosis, but it is a hint that the person, that you might be experiencing PTSD related to a traumatic experience in your past.”

While it is part of the VA, the assessment and the other tools and resources available on the National Center for PTSD’s website are available at no charge to anyone.