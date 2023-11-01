KRMG In-Depth: Former OHP Trooper takes families of fallen officers on a dream vacation

10-7 Retreat Dwight Durant and Seth Davis enjoying a 10-7 retreat in the Bahamas (Courtesy: The 10-7 Retreat Foundation)

TULSA — In June of 2022, former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper and Public Information Officer Dwight Durant visited KRMG and shared his plans to create a foundation to benefit Oklahoma families who lost a loved one in the line of duty as a peace officer.

He returned Wednesday with an update, after taking one family to the Bahamas for an all-expenses paid vacation, and choosing the next family which will participate.

He’s already obtained passports for the wife and two young children of Officer C.J. Nelson, and scheduled their visit to the Bahamas.

“He was the Edmond police officer, the motorcycle police officer that was run over and killed,” Durant said. “Our next recipient is his family... they’re coming out to see us next March on spring break.”

“Our last recipient was Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis’ family,” Durant told KRMG. “They came down and we had a fantastic time... The mother told us it changed the children’s lives, It kind of reset them back to where they were before the event happened. And prior to that, she said, they just weren’t the same, they weren’t smiling. And after having them down there for about a week, it kind of reset them.”

His foundation is named after the police code used by an officer going off duty, “10-7.”

However, the term has deeper significance for those whose service ended when they made the ultimate sacrifice.

Durant and his wife Shelley cover all the costs of the beautiful sailing catamaran that hosts the families.

The foundation covers travel, meals, spending money, even the cost of the passports.

“The boat doesn’t cost the foundation anything, it’s free. We don’t charge for maintenance or fuel,” he added. “There’s nobody on payroll for this foundation.”

The Durants raise money by offering hats, t-shirts, or challenge coins in exchange for donations.

To help out or learn more, visit the 10-7 Retreat Foundation website.



