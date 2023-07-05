KRMG In-Depth: Inflation, interest rate hikes likely contributing to record credit card debt

TULSA — The Federal Reserve Bank of New York began tracking credit card debt in the U.S. in 1999, and since 2001 its figures have shown a decline in that figure during the first quarter each year.

But not in 2023, and financial analysts warn that the all-time high - currently about $986 billion - could top a trillion dollars before long.

[Hear our KRMG In-Depth Report on reducing credit card debt HERE]

KRMG spoke at length with Mary Jo Terry, a managing partner at YREFY, a company which helps people consolidate debt and pay off credit cards, as well as student or personal loans.

She recommends that consumers closely track exactly how they’re using those cards, especially if a spouse or partner uses the same card, to determine exactly where the money’s going and whether some of that spending can be eliminated.

Because credit card interest rates are often variable, they have gone up substantially - a result of inflation, combined with the Fed’s policy of increasing interest rates to combat that inflation.

That has left a lot of people holding more credit card debt than they can easily resolve.

She offered a few strategies for dealing with that problem.

First, a balance transfer might help provide some breathing room. Credit card companies often offer special introductory rates, allowing the consumer to move debt from a high-interest card and pay much lower interest, usually for three to six months.

There’s a caveat: That transfer may involve transaction fees, so make sure you’re actually saving money before you commit.

Another strategy, which Terry calls the “avalanche,” involves paying off the card with the highest rate first, while just making the minimum payments on the other cards.

She says another approach, dubbed the “snowball,” focuses on balances rather than interest rates.

“Pay off your lowest balance credit card first,” she told KRMG. “So you get that credit card paid off, you’re paying the minimums on the others, and then you take that amount that you paid on that first credit card that you no longer owe money on, and put it on the next one. And put it on the next one.”

She said many find that each time they knock another card off the list, they get a feeling of accomplishment that helps motivate them to keep going.

But, Terry stressed, the primary goal has to be getting the spending under control.

“None of this works unless you identify your discretionary spending,” she told KRMG. “Unless you take a piece of paper, or go online and get an app, and actually write down what you spend over the next two weeks. It’s probably pretty important, because there’s a lot of different places where you can find the additional money that you didn’t know (you were spending).”











