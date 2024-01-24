KRMG In-Depth: Lawmaker behind the “furries” bill in the Oklahoma legislature explains his measure

TULSA — According to Legiscan, more than five thousand, three hundred bills have been filed heading into the upcoming Second Regular Session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature, which convenes the first Monday in February.

Several have gotten a lot of attention - including a bill that would require newscasts to carry a propaganda disclaimer, and another which greatly expands the definition of pornography.

But the bill that has gotten the designation of “most tracked” is House Bill 3084.

It’s been dubbed the “furries” bill, and addresses the issue of children identifying as - and/or behaving like - animals in public schools.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth report on the “furries” bill in the Oklahoma Legislature HERE]

Rep. J. J. Humphrey of Oklahoma House District 19 tells KRMG he was skeptical when he first heard about such behavior, but kept getting reports of disruptions from various districts around the state, including rural areas.

“I know several incidents. It’s not one incident, I wouldn’t have done it just on one incident,” he told KRMG Wednesday. “I was getting called on these. The final straw was when one my really good friends, this occurred to his grandson.”

The incident, he says, involved several students.

“A female was pretending to be a cat, crawling on all fours, collar on, being led by her boyfriend on a leash down a high school hall,” Humphrey said. “A couple of guys - (including) my friend’s grandson - decided they would act like dogs and bark at her.”

Behavior that most school administrators would likely identify as disruptive - and that’s the point of Humphrey’s bill.

He says he doesn’t care how kids behave at home, or even in public, but he does draw the line at the school door.

“When you come to school, you know we can’t... we don’t service animals. You know, you can’t teach animals. So if you’re going to pretend to be an animal, we’re going to have a hard time instructing you. You’re going to take away and disrupt from the rest of the students. So we’re not going to allow that. I think most schools will agree with me, most superintendents agree,” Humphrey said.

He does admit the verbiage in the bill about calling animal control to the school if an offending student’s parents won’t come pick them up is likely to come out of the bill via an amendment.

“If it’ll make people feel better, I will probably take out animal control out of that bill and put in ‘get a mental health assessment’ or something of that sort,” he said.



