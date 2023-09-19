KRMG In-Depth: Musk signals move to make X a subscription-only service

X fee? FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, speaks to reporters as he leaves the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Musk floated the idea that users may have to pay for X, formerly known as Twitter. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

TULSA — This week, during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk spoke about the difficulty of preventing bots from posting unwanted (in this case, anti-Semitic) content, and said he believed the only way to truly solve the problem would be to make X a subscription-only service.

Such a move would be a major development in the saga of the microblogging site which launched 17 years ago as Twitter.

Some in the industry predict such a move would send shockwaves through the entire social media world, though in truth X users only represent a fraction of that population.

Indeed, while X’s daily usage exceeds a half a billion people, it doesn’t even crack the top ten list.

It’s estimated that nearly 3 billion people use Facebook on a monthly basis, and roughly 2 billion log in daily.

That firmly establishes parent company Meta as the leader in social media sites, something which seems to irk Musk, who’s disdain for Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is a matter of public record.

Musk’s goal for X, apparently, is one day to create something of an online multipurpose platform, where a user could launch a business, create content, communicate with friends or customers, enjoy live or recorded entertainment, and more.

Meanwhile, however, the struggle continues to simply keep the company afloat long enough to reach some of those goals.

KRMG spoke with digital marketing expert Adam Rizzieri about Musk’s intentions regarding X, and Zuckerberg’s foray into microblogging, known as “Threads.”

