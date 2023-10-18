KRMG In-Depth: Outdoor concert venue planned for Broken Arrow to ‘radically change outdoor music’

BROKEN ARROW — About 18 months ago, J.W. Roth began the process of extricating himself from the day-to-day operations of his successful prepared foods company, Roth Brands, in order to focus on a new project.

“The whole purpose of me doing that was to build a company that would radically change outdoor music,” Roth told KRMG Wednesday, “and build venues that were radically different, and extreme in a lot of ways.”

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on the Notes Live amphitheater planned for Broken Arrow HERE]

He called his new company Notes Live, and after building the first version of the new concept in his home city of Colorado Springs, Roth began making plans to expand into other markets.

He has selected sites thus far in Gainesville, Georgia, Oklahoma City, and Broken Arrow, with plans to expand into the Dallas-Fort Worth market in the near future.

Roth says he has deliberately gone to great lengths to “radically change outdoor music.”

“It’ll have extreme amenities, so we’re actually going over the top here,” he said, referring to his plans for the Broken Arrow venue. “It will have over 120 fire pit suites, it will have an owners’ club built into the venue, just like we have in Colorado Springs. It will have a seafood and chop house kitchen that will service the VIP suites as well as the owners’ club, almost identical to what we have built in Colorado Springs.”

And he plans to keep the venue busy.

“We’re going to route 35 to 40 of the national artists that are touring through the amphitheater on an annual basis,” he told KRMG. “But then we’ll do a lot of other things. We’ll be doing festivals out there, we will be doing movie nights out there, we’ll be doing a lot of different things, (like) graduations.”

Rendering of proposed Notes Live amphitheater in Broken Arrow Rendering of proposed Notes Live amphitheater in Broken Arrow (Courtesy: Notes Live)

Even those who may not be able to afford a fire pit suite will experience amenities they’ve never encountered, Roth said, adding that there will be affordable options to attend shows.

“We’re putting in an awesome lawn. That will be a less expensive ticket, but it’s awesome,” Roth said. “The marbling underneath the turf is cooled, which brings the heat down during the summer time.”

“Whatever level of ticket buyer you are,” he added, “you’re going to have an elevated experience compared to any other venue you’ve been to at that level of buying.”

The amphitheater will sit near 101st Street South and the Creek Turnpike, adjacent to Broken Arrow’s Events Park.

Roth admits “it’s not a done deal just yet,” but says they’re very close on hammering out the final details.

He hopes to break ground early next year, and begin staging events in 2025.