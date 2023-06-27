KRMG In-Depth: Program to provide access to high speed Internet service for all Oklahomans announced

TULSA — Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris officially rolled out a program designed to bring access to high speed Internet service to every American.

Congress approved more than $42 billion to fund the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which falls under the jurisdiction of the National Telecommunications and Information Authority (NTIA), itself a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

KRMG spoke with Evan Feinman, the Director of BEAD, on Monday, just hours after the Biden Administration announced the grants.

He explained that over the next six months, the Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO), established by the state legislature last year, will be reaching out to determine where broadband access is or isn’t available, reliable and affordable in the state.

“It’s really important that your listeners engage with the state office when they announce that is open for public comment, and when they announce that the challenge process - which is the way in which we’re going to improve the broadband maps which exist today - is open for them to let folks know that they have either no service, or bad service,” Feinman told KRMG. “That’s how we know where to build.”

He said research has shown that broadband access is extremely important for education, and that children who have it are more likely to succeed in school, and more likely to continue their education upon graduating.

High speed Internet also opens up a myriad of business opportunities for people to start their own companies, or work remotely.

It provides the ability for people to improve their healthcare options through telemedicine.

And, of course, it provides access to any number of entertainment options as well.

“Connection to a high-speed Internet network is absolutely necessary for full participation in American economic and business life,” Feinman stressed. “It’s our shared public square. It’s simply the case that we’ve waited too long already, and left too many Americans and too many Oklahomans without the standard of living that the rest of the country’s been enjoying. And, it’s really exciting that, as the Biden-Harris Administration announced today, the beginning of the end of that problem.

“We are going to close the digital divide, and every single Oklahoma home and business is going to have access to an affordable, reliable high speed Internet connection.”







