KRMG In-Depth Report: Northeast Oklahoma coin show reflects strong growth in numismatics

For some, collecting coins is a hobby, while others see rare or valuable coins as a tangible hedge against inflation.

The COVID pandemic shut down coin shows and prompted many collectors and traders to establish an online presence.

That, ironically, has led to enough increased interest that the shows, now again getting scheduled around the country, have seen impressive growth in terms of interest and attendance.

Mike Boyer owns Mid-America Coins in Grove, Oklahoma.

He initiated the Northeast Oklahoma Coin Show in Grove that COVID-disrupted year of 2020, and tells KRMG he can attest to the growth in interest.

The show outgrew his venue in Grove, Boyer says, so It will be in Tulsa for the first time June 29 through July 1 of 2023,

“We started it at 50 tables four years ago, and we’re up to 200-plus tables,” Boyer said. “We just keep growing every year. And we did do a contract with Cox Business Center this year, we’re going to be there for at least three years and we’re hoping longer.”

While most collectors tend to be at or near retirement age, children who attend the free Tulsa show will all get a gift, to help spark interest among younger folks.

The show will also include drawings for adults, as well as an auction - the proceeds of which will benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospitals.

Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa.

Admission to the event is free.







