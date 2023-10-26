KRMG In-Depth Report: The number of new small business registrations continues to grow rapidly

TULSA — Small businesses comprise 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

While the Small Business Administration’s definition of a small business is an enterprise with fewer than 500 employees, the truth is that a huge majority of them hire no employees at all.

Post-COVID, the number of new small businesses in the U.S. has spiked, and more people take the plunge every day.

Brian Atler is General Manager of the North America Finance & Risk and Enterprise Platform businesses at the firm Dun & Bradstreet.

He tells KRMG his company has definitely seen an increase in the number of small businesses registering for a DUNS number, which not only provides a business with a trackable history, but is also a requirement for federal grants or contracts,

“Just in the last year alone, we’re seeing business registrations and applications for new businesses up 5% in 2023 alone,” he told KRMG. “If you start to look at since before COVID - versus 2019 - the number of small business registrations has increased by almost 50%.”

He says despite the dicey macroeconomic picture in the U.S. currently, he still thinks it’s a good time to start a new business.

Atler offered his top three tips for anyone thinking about launching their own enterprise.

“One, build a business plan first,” he advised. “It’s absolutely critical that you understand what you’re getting into, what type of key questions you need to be answering in order to set your business up for success.

“Number two is make sure you register your business both with the Small Business Administration - (it) is a great place to start and learn more about how to register your business. And then get a DUNS number from Dun & Bradstreet.

“And number three is make sure that you are constantly adapting to the local market. You know, being a resilient small business owner doesn’t just mean having a great idea. It means being able to look at the data and analytics in front of you and learn to adapt as the business environment around you changes.”

While many have legitimate concerns about the economy, Atler tells KRMG he still believes this is a good time to start a small business.

“Even given the high interest rate environment, and the unique macroeconomic environment that we’re in, I think that small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and I think it’s critical that small businesses continue to grow, and have access to capital, and have access to continue to drive our economy forward.”







