KRMG In-Depth Report: The trees which fare best in high winds or ice storms

After powerful winds ripped through northeast Oklahoma early Sunday morning, thousands of trees toppled across the area, downing power lines, damaging roofs and other structures, and in at least one case, killing a man as he slept.

In the wake of such destruction, many homeowners may hesitate to plant - or replant - trees on their property.

KRMG Master Gardener Allan Storjohann has some advice on what trees to plant, where and how to plant them, and which species to avoid.

“The ones you saw the most damage on are what we would probably classify as soft-wood trees, which include mostly maples, the cottonwoods, elms, and birch, and plants of that type,” he told our reporter Tuesday. “They grow really fast, they don’t have very strong wood, and they’re very, very susceptible to wind damage, and ice damage in the winter.”

He said there are a number of species that grow more slowly, have much harder wood, and would be much more likely to survive strong winds or icing.

Many species of oak work well, he said, including water oak, English oak, red oak, or burr oak.

“Stay within the realm of oaks, and you’re probably pretty safe,” Storjohann said. “Some of those are smaller than others, and some of them grow faster than others, so check with the landscape nurseryman.”

He said location’s important, of course, as trees should be planted well away from the home or other structures whenever possible, and the prevailing wind direction should be considered before planting.

He also recommends planting trees in small groups.

“You really see trees do better in groups. They protect each other, and they hold up better in storms,” he said. “A single tree that’s out there all by itself, it acts like a sail. It picks up the wind, and then it can topple over if there’s nothing else around it that can help it stay upright during storms.”

