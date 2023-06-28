KRMG In-Depth: The scathing audit of Oklahoma’s handling of federal COVID relief grants

In Fiscal Year 2021, Oklahoma spent about twice the amount of federal grant money it normally disburses, according to Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

In a routine, annual audit which the state does to meet federal requirements for such grants, she tells KRMG her team uncovered nearly $30 million in “questionable” expenditures, for which the state has little or no documentation of how the money was actually spent, or whether the state received the goods or services for which it paid.

[Hear our KRMG In-Depth report with State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd HERE]

That’s because, according to Byrd, “the state is not performing their monitoring and oversight responsibilities for these grant funds like the federal government requires whenever we sign to take these funds. So yes, it is troubling that the controls are not in place to take care of these funds.”

It’s troubling enough that before this audit was even complete, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond had already requested an investigative audit into several of the expenditures detailed in Byrd’s report.

General Drummond went on to make a statement about the seriousness of the situation, saying in part: “I refuse to tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.”

You can read the entire SAI audit HERE.



