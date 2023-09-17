KRMG In-Depth: Tulsa artists gather to spread the love, mark International Day of Peace

Marilyn McCulloch’s philosophy on life is that despite the deep divides many see in modern America, the truth is that people share the same fundamental goals and desires.

“I believe that everyone loves their children,” she recently told KRMG. “I believe that everyone is good at heart.”

People get distracted and divided by politics, but bring them together with song and dance and those divisions begin to melt away, she says.

After performing at Earth Day observances on Guthrie Green last year, McCulloch got the idea of forming a band with some of the many talented women she’s worked with, or wanted to work with, over the years.

The Mother Earth String Band and Choir was formed, and made its debut this year during that Earth Day celebration.

Now, McCulloch plans to expand their mission, not just promoting care and concern for Mother Earth, but peace on Earth as well.

Music, she says, is the tool that can help unite us in these divisive times, and reduce the stress and anger which divide us.

“When you sing with people, and you remind them of how it feels to sing together - and the songs they heard when they were younger that they know - some of that falls away,” she said. “We’re trying to just sort of soothe the waters with music, because music heals. Music unites.”

The Mother Earth String Band and Choir will perform Thursday, September 21 (International Day of Peace) at Park Grove Creative Community, 4241 S. 37th West Avenue, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, September 22, they’ll participate in a fundraising show at Tulsa’s historic Spotlight Theater, 1381 S. Riverside Drive.

Portions of the proceeds will go to restoration and preservation of the Spotlight, home of the world’s longest continuously-running play, The Drunkard.

Sunday, the band will perform at Hope Unitarian Church, 8432 S. Sheridan, at 11:00 a.m. as part of the church’s International Day of Peace commemoration.



