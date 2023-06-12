KRMG In-Depth: Tulsa metro remains without passenger rail service, despite a 1996 state statute

Tulsa hasn’t had passenger rail service in decades, but new plans for an expansion of rail service in Oklahoma once again bypass the Tulsa metro.

The “Heartland Flyer” service runs from Fort Worth to Oklahoma City.

Kansas and Oklahoma transportation officials have asked the feds for approval to extend that service north, to Newton, Kansas - just north of Wichita.

KRMG has learned that the failure to provide passenger rail service to Tulsa actually violates state law.

Evan Stair, President of Passenger Rail Oklahoma, a non-profit advocacy group, pointed us to Oklahoma Statutes Title 66, sections 321 through 325.

“The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and the legislature, and Governor Stitt, have all forgotten about the requirements to provide service to Tulsa within state statute,” Stair told KRMG Monday.

The law includes a section titled “Purpose,” which states: “The purpose of the Oklahoma Tourism and Passenger Rail Act shall be to do all things necessary to restore passenger rail service to the state, to enhance the state’s position as a tourist destination site and to improve the quality of life for residents of this state by offering an alternative mode of intrastate and interstate travel.”

In the section titled “Definitions,” it spells out the requirement to include Tulsa County as well as Oklahoma County in a passenger rail system.

It reads: “Passenger rail service” shall mean interstate or intrastate passenger rail service, including but not limited to a route linking stations in Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties with other primary points in the national railroad passenger system.

But that law has never been enforced, and this week plans were announced to try and expand the “Heartland Flyer” line, which runs from Ft. Worth, Texas to Oklahoma City, north to Newton, Kansas.

It would, again, bypass the Tulsa metro.

Stair believes only public education, and advocacy, will get the attention of lawmakers who have thus far failed to follow through on the commitment made in 1996.

“The people in the state need to stand up and start asking why their state legislators, and Governor Stitt, have not worked on this,” Stair said.

To be fair, the Keating, Henry, and Fallin administrations also failed to address the situation.