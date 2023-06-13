KRMG In-Depth: Using summer jobs to teach kids about money

TULSA — During the summer break, many youngsters may want to get a summer job or earn some money around the house.

Matt Gromada is Managing Director of Youth, Family and Starter Banking for Chase Bank.

[Hear our KRMG In-Depth Report on teaching kids about money here]

He tells KRMG kids can learn important concepts about money at a very young age, and letting them handle their money is a great way to start teaching them lessons that will serve them well throughout their adult lives.

“Starting that conversation, but also building that savings habit, is so important,” Gromada told KRMG. “If there’s one thing parents can take away, the place to start the conversation is wants versus needs, and savings.”

The “wants” part of the conversation becomes the focus for many youngsters, for obvious reasons.

Teaching youngsters how saving money makes those goals possible includes the recognition of the need to splurge once in a while.

“It’s okay to splurge if you’ve planned for it,” Gromada said. “So, you start with the ‘wants and needs’ conversation. You can have a conversation with your kid about what they might want, and you can now start talking about ‘okay, great - like, how might you get that XBOX, how might you get that bike, whatever it is - concert tickets, right?’” Saving up for it, putting some money aside, and then when it’s time for that splurge, you’ve planned for it.”

Chase offers a number of tools and tips for families on its website, which anyone can utilize, even if they’re not Chase customers.

Federal law provides guidelines on what kinds of work children can legally perform, and there are special restrictions for children under the age of 14.

The State of Oklahoma also makes 14 the minimum age for most jobs, and restricts the number of hours they can work.

You can find those state guidelines here.








