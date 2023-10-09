KRMG In-Depth: Walk for Freedom to combat human trafficking scheduled for Saturday in Broken Arrow

The U-S Department of Defense estimates that in 2023, some 4.5 million people worldwide are victims of forced sexual exploitation.

Another 21 million are estimated to be victims of forced labor.

Twenty percent of the victims of human trafficking are children.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth report on the 2023 Walk for Freedom against human trafficking HERE]

Each year, an organization called A-21 holds walks in hundreds of cities around the world to call attention to the problem - which, tragically, continues to get worse, not better.

There’s only one walk scheduled in Oklahoma, and it will be held Saturday, October 14th in Broken Arrow.

Many of the organizers have their own stories to tell about human trafficking.

That includes Deborah Engles, co-founder of the Tulsa area Walk for Freedom, whose own granddaughter was targeted at the age of 10.

Engles, however, who was already involved with A21, immediately recognized the signs of grooming and attempted exploitation, and was able to protect her granddaughter.

Another organizer, AnnMarie Hayden, was not so fortunate when she was at that age.

“I started to be groomed by my mother at the age of ten,” she told KRMG Monday. “Shortly after that, I started to choose my own abusers. That’s the best way I can put it. And my mother loved

me, so make no mistake. She loved me the best way that she knew, and she was trying to teach me how to survive. And in her mind, the way to survive was to please a man.”

It wasn’t until she attended the Walk for Freedom in Tulsa (2018) that she came to the full realization that she was a victim of trafficking and exploitation, she says.

Engles says the experience with her granddaughter reinforced her sense of mission, and its urgency.

“Educating grandparents, educating parents, is so important to me. Because whenever it hits home, it hits your house, it puts a whole different story to it. Because it’s your babies they’re coming after,” she said.

“Every day, traffickers wake up, looking for an opportunity, looking for a way to go after our children. And we, in the same passion, need to get up every day, protecting our children,” Engles added.

Saturday’s event is free, though any donations are gratefully accepted, and there will be merchandise on hand to help raise funds for the organization and its local walk.

“We have a (panel) of experts in the area, local experts, that are going to be talking about the realities that they see every day,” Hayden told KRMG. “We’ll have open community question time, so if you’ve got a question about what can you do specifically, you can come and find out there. You can, one, get educated. That’s the most important step. The more you know, the more you can do - and everyone can do something.”

EVENT DETAILS:

2023 Walk for Freedom (follow link to register)

Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 a.m.

The Assembly

200 E. Broadway, Broken Arrow

Event is free, registration can be done in advance or at the event.